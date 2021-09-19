5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $450,000

Johnathan O'Gorman, M: 402-595-8857, johnathan@OmahaPropertyShop.com, www.betteromaha.com - Stone Creek Beauty! Welcome home to this outstanding & nicely updated 5bed 4bath home. This first flr features a large formal dining rm w/tile flooring & a large bay window, an open & spacious living rm, a large great rm w/fireplace & custom built ins, an oversized kitchen featuring hickory hard wood floors, newer stainless steel appliances, including dbl ovens, a pantry, a lrg tiered island w/breakfast bar & birch cabinetry. Finally, a remodeled mud rm w/custom built-ins & one of two laundry rooms. The second level features a fantastic primary suite boasting walk-in closet with island & stunning remodeled bath w/tile floors, granite counter tops, dual sinks, walk-in tile shower & second laundry rm w/tons of custom, organized storage! Three additional bedrms & full bath complete the second lvl. The finished lower level features an oversized rec rm & living area, 5th bedrm, 3/4 bath & storage. Gr