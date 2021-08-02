5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $450,000

Johnathan O'Gorman, M: 402-595-8857, johnathan@OmahaPropertyShop.com, www.betteromaha.com - Beautiful 5 bed 4 bath 2-story located in Stone Creek. Dramatic 2-story entry welcomes you into the home. Formal dining rm & living rm, both w/bay windows. Spacious main lvl family rm w/fireplace nestled between custom built-ins. Sizable open kitchen featuring hickory hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, including dbl ovens, pantry, lrg tiered bat-wing island w/breakfast bar & birch cabinetry. Great mudrm w/custom built-ins & laundry. Fantastic primary suite boasting walk-in closet & stunning remodeled 3/4 bath w/ ceramic tile floors, granite counter tops, dual sinks, walk-in tile shower & amazing second laundry rm w/tons of custom, organized storage! Three additional bedrms & full bath complete the second lvl. Finished lower level w/awesome rec rm & living area, 5th bedrm, 3/4 bath & storage. Great outdoor entertaining space w/pergola-covered deck, paver patio w/fire pit & swing set fo