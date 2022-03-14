Cindy Maher, M: 402-699-7272, cindy.maher@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Fantastic one owner west facing walk out ranch located in prestigious Stone Creek can now be yours! This well cared for home has fabulous curb appeal and easy access location. Tons of windows, natural light, 9'+ceilings. Spacious open concept with 3 bedrooms on main, formal dining, family room, hearth room, eat in kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with soaker sink and top of the line washer/dryer included. Lower level is perfect for entertaining. Huge rec-room and 2 more bedrooms, full bath and oversized storage room. Back yard featuring mature landscaping has plenty of room to play or relax. All appliances stay.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $450,000
-
- Updated
