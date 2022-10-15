5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $475,000

Cara Crawford, M: 402-577-0234, cara@caracrawford.homes, https://www.betteromaha.com - Incredible Castle Creek home brimming with eclectic cool. Newly built in 2017 on expansive .34 acre lot, this pre-inspected 5 bed/4bath stunner boasts space, impressive updates, and personality throughout! Sunny kitchen w SS appliances, quartz countertops, large island. Backyard goals delivered: impressive new deck ready for game day, BBQs, + more! Primary suite shines: large BR + bonus lounge, spacious bath, updated custom closets. Bright second floor laundry keeps the mind right w clutter out of sight! Newer finished basement perfect as guest suite, family room w built-in bar. Fifth BR/flex provides light private office, polished bath, + more updates in generously sized 3-car garage! Dedicated space to tool around thanks to custom workspace w cabinets. If you actually leave the house, you’ll be pleased w a stellar location just minutes from Saddlebrook Elem., Standing Bear, golf courses, parks, and