5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $485,000

TJ Bell, M: 402-312-5129, tjsoldit@live.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Don’t miss this rare find in West Dodge Station. This beautiful home truly checks all the boxes. Located on a quiet cul - de -sac it backs to trees and green space, not neighbors. The open flexible floor plan is sure to fit any lifestyle and includes a main floor office. There are hardwood floors on part of the main floor and all the upstairs bedrooms. The walkout finished lower level features a rec room, fifth bedroom, a bath and bonus area with cabinets, refrigerator, and sink. There is also unfinished storage space. Fresh exterior paint 2021. Radon system and whole house water filtration system included. Beautiful landscaping and water feature. Convenient to the Dodge Expressway, entertainment, shopping, and Elkhorn schools. Get the space you need in a location you’ll love with this amazing home!