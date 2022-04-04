TJ Bell, M: 402-312-5129, tjsoldit@live.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Don’t miss this rare find in West Dodge Station. This beautiful home truly checks all the boxes. Located on a quiet cul - de -sac it backs to trees and green space, not neighbors. The open flexible floor plan is sure to fit any lifestyle and includes a main floor office. There are hardwood floors on part of the main floor and all the upstairs bedrooms. The walkout finished lower level features a rec room, fifth bedroom, a bath and bonus area with cabinets, refrigerator, and sink. There is also unfinished storage space. Fresh exterior paint 2021. Radon system and whole house water filtration system included. Beautiful landscaping and water feature. Convenient to the Dodge Expressway, entertainment, shopping, and Elkhorn schools. Get the space you need in a location you’ll love with this amazing home!
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $485,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
At 84, Charlie Diers still likes to play with cars.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers responded to the 700 block of North Park Avenue at about 8 p.m. March 26 to investigate a possible child abuse complaint.
Fremont Police officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of North D Street at about 3:29 p.m. March 28 in reference to a physical dis…
PLATTSMOUTH – A public hearing on a proposed solar farm near Murray set for April 12 has been postponed until further notice.
Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds is sending a warning to folks who text while driving.
When Brian Wennstedt was running the restaurant at Wilderness Lodge, a motel no longer operating in Fremont, there was a special element missing.
Not all stories have a happy ending — at least not on this earth.
The last time Rollie Otte saw Ed Scott was at Lackland Air Force Base.
For 300 days, Sara Bohling was bedridden, in the dark, and mostly alone, save for when her two daughters and her husband would stop in to talk at a whisper. She couldn’t sit up or the pain would start, like a baseball bat hitting her head.