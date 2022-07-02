 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Fremont Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by P & L Automotive

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $493,500

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $493,500

Sherri & Ron Burkle, M: 402-670-0912, sherriburkle@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sherri.burkle - Welcome home to this remarkable 3.5 year old Charleston 2 story in highly sought after Arbor View. It has all the upgrades plus! Why build and pay so much more? Located in top rated Elkhorn school district and only 2 minute walking distance to the elementary school! Seller added white vinyl fence to the awesome large flat backyard. Enjoy evenings relaxing on the 15x15 ft covered patio with gas line for grill. Open concept is great for entertaining or just family time. The kitchen boasts a walk in pantry, granite countertops, glass backsplash, 42" beautiful cabinets with crown molding, high end stainless steel appliances included. Upgraded lighting and extra can lights throughout. Architectural corners, Hunter Douglas blackout blinds and curtains, elevated double vanity with quartz counter top and walk in rain shower in primary bathroom. Seller added hgh end water softner and OS. Wireles alarm

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News