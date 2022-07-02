Sherri & Ron Burkle, M: 402-670-0912, sherriburkle@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sherri.burkle - Welcome home to this remarkable 3.5 year old Charleston 2 story in highly sought after Arbor View. It has all the upgrades plus! Why build and pay so much more? Located in top rated Elkhorn school district and only 2 minute walking distance to the elementary school! Seller added white vinyl fence to the awesome large flat backyard. Enjoy evenings relaxing on the 15x15 ft covered patio with gas line for grill. Open concept is great for entertaining or just family time. The kitchen boasts a walk in pantry, granite countertops, glass backsplash, 42" beautiful cabinets with crown molding, high end stainless steel appliances included. Upgraded lighting and extra can lights throughout. Architectural corners, Hunter Douglas blackout blinds and curtains, elevated double vanity with quartz counter top and walk in rain shower in primary bathroom. Seller added hgh end water softner and OS. Wireles alarm
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $493,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Most people knew Jeff Hermanson as a deputy, or a firefighter, or a K9 handler.
In a year of inflation, the public can enjoy some free, light-up-the-sky entertainment due to area donors.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 1:59 a.m. June 29 to the 1200 block of North Grant Street for a physical disturbance.
PLATTSMOUTH – The menu at Stan’s Bakery, 126 S. Sixth St., has gotten bigger.
Real through the real estate transfers recently recorded in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 10:18 p.m. June 28 to the 1600 block of North C Street for a trespassing complaint.
The Elkhorn Athletic Association has broken ground on a $55 million sports complex in Valley.
An 11 a.m. funeral is planned Tuesday, June 28, for a Saunders County deputy who died earlier this week.
The public is encouraged to line the route on Tuesday morning, June 28, as Saunders County Sheriff’s Deputy and Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Firefig…
“We gather to honor and celebrate Jeff’s life,” Methodist Fremont Health Chaplain Scott Jensen said. “He has truly left us with a legacy worth following in so many ways.”