5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $493,500

Sherri & Ron Burkle, M: 402-670-0912, sherriburkle@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sherri.burkle - Welcome home to this remarkable 3.5 year old Charleston 2 story in highly sought after Arbor View. It has all the upgrades plus! Why build and pay so much more? Located in top rated Elkhorn school district and only 2 minute walking distance to the elementary school! Seller added white vinyl fence to the awesome large flat backyard. Enjoy evenings relaxing on the 15x15 ft covered patio with gas line for grill. Open concept is great for entertaining or just family time. The kitchen boasts a walk in pantry, granite countertops, glass backsplash, 42" beautiful cabinets with crown molding, high end stainless steel appliances included. Upgraded lighting and extra can lights throughout. Architectural corners, Hunter Douglas blackout blinds and curtains, elevated double vanity with quartz counter top and walk in rain shower in primary bathroom. Seller added hgh end water softner and OS. Wireles alarm