Adam Briley, M: 402-614-6922, adam.briley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/adam.briley - Stunning ranch home located in the popular Manchaster Park neighborhoood. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 3 car garage. Amazing open concept floor plan with 12' ceilings and new pergo flooring throughout the main level. Walk in pantry, SS appliances and granite countertops in this beautiful kitchen. Stunning primary suite and bath featuring double sinks, whirl pool tub, and high ceilings. Finished walk out basement with a rough in bar and gas intake for your ideal cozy fireplace. Eye catching landscaping and huge covered deck. Enjoy the large spa hot tub that is to convey with the home. In walking distance to the elementary school and minutes from fantastic shopping and restaurants. Come see this beauty while you can!!
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $498,000
