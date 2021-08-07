 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $499,000

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $499,000

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $499,000

Mike Thorell, M: 402-319-2310, mike.thorell@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mike.thorell - Ranch home you have been waiting for in Elkhorn North School District. Beautiful and spacious ranch style home. 5 Bedroom, 3 bathroom, 4 CAR GARAGE, Walkout finished basement with wet bar. You will enjoy the open living space and the ample storage areas this home offers.AMA, AATLA

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News