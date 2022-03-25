 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $500,000

Bryce Penke, M: 402-578-9006, penkeb@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/bryce.penke - Remarkable listing in Fire Ridge neighborhood. A great 2 story, with plenty of space 5 bedroom, 4 bath. Neighborhood Pool, clubhouse, basketball, and Tennis courts. New HVAC 2021 - updates throughout, this home has it all. Fenced in backyard. Walking distance to the school. Mature landscaping. Kid-friendly street. Updated back yard patio with a covered deck and firepit. Quick access to Dodge St, entertainment, shopping, and more. Plenty of space to entertain and an upstairs office. This home has it all

