Jim Morrison, M: 402-669-3021, jim.morrison@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Contract Pending ...home to remain on the market for back up offers only. Fantastic Vencil Homes custom 2 story plan! This is not your typical 2 story home....Bonus features in this home include a 2 story great room, 4 bedrooms on the second floor plus a loft area, 5th bedroom on the main floor, oversized 3 car garage and a walk through pantry. This plan offers all the extras that you expect: granite & quartz counter tops, custom birch cabinets, drop zone, floor to ceiling fireplace and a huge covered patio. The upper level offers a sprawling owner's suite with a walk-in shower, dual vanities, deep soaking bathtub and huge walk-in closet. All this on a .29 acre West facing lot in the Westbury Farm subdivision in the Elkhorn School District.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $503,000
