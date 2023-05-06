Gayla Leathers, M: 402-578-9837, gayla@teamleathers.com, www.teamleathers.com - Discover breathtaking views and natural beauty right from your home! This stunning 2-story property offers views of serene surroundings and the future NRD lake. Perfect for families of all sizes, the open living area, large kitchen island, large pantry, and upgraded appliances make it an ideal space for family gatherings. With a spacious mudroom/dropzone, this home is practical and stylish. The luxurious primary bedroom features a spacious shower, dual sink vanity, and ample storage. Enjoy the convenience of a 2nd-floor laundry room. The lower-level walkout is beautifully finished with an entertainment space, guest room, and bathroom. This property boasts NO backyard neighbors and walking trails, making it an ideal location for privacy and outdoor adventures. Located near new schools, including Elkhorn North HS, and dining, this home offers a peaceful yet convenient lifestyle. Take advantage of this rare op