5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $525,000

Staci Mueller, M: 402-699-0067, staci.mueller@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - ALL OFFERS WILL BE REVIEWED AT 12:00PM ON THURSDAY, 10/14/2021. Your wait is over! Don't miss this gorgeous, custom built, 5 bed, 5 bath, 2-story home conveniently nestled in popular Fire Ridge Estates. This one-owner home in the heart of Elkhorn school district boasts fabulous amenities including soaring 2-story entrance, spiral staircase and engineered hardwood floors. Enjoy the open concept from the entertainer's kitchen to living roam with 10+ft feature ceiling and fireplace, and main floor office. Primary bedroom with ensuite and huge closet, and each additional bed has its own bathroom access. Basement is finished with wet bar, 5th bedroom, 3/4 bath, exercise/flex room and plenty of storage. Relax under your covered patio overlooking this huge and fully landscaped corner lot. Walk to local schools and enjoy neighborhood pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. What more could you want?

