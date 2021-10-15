Staci Mueller, M: 402-699-0067, staci.mueller@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - ALL OFFERS WILL BE REVIEWED AT 12:00PM ON THURSDAY, 10/14/2021. Your wait is over! Don't miss this gorgeous, custom built, 5 bed, 5 bath, 2-story home conveniently nestled in popular Fire Ridge Estates. This one-owner home in the heart of Elkhorn school district boasts fabulous amenities including soaring 2-story entrance, spiral staircase and engineered hardwood floors. Enjoy the open concept from the entertainer's kitchen to living roam with 10+ft feature ceiling and fireplace, and main floor office. Primary bedroom with ensuite and huge closet, and each additional bed has its own bathroom access. Basement is finished with wet bar, 5th bedroom, 3/4 bath, exercise/flex room and plenty of storage. Relax under your covered patio overlooking this huge and fully landscaped corner lot. Walk to local schools and enjoy neighborhood pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. What more could you want?
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
At approximately 5 p.m., Oct. 4, Catarino De La Cruz Solis, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child, five counts…
At approximately 11:50 p.m., Oct. 9, Andres Gomez-Lopez, 28, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alco…
Watch Now: Patrol helicopter captures the view we've all wanted to see of the Memorial Stadium light spectacular
A Nebraska State Patrol copter circled Memorial Stadium to show Saturday's third-quarter-ending light show from all sides, while a trooper recorded the sound on the field. And the crowd went wild.
Brandon J. Boone will stand trial on first-degree murder and firearm charges in connection with the Aug. 22 fatal shooting of 29-year-old Jamie Nau.
A Wahoo police officer arrested in Dodge County pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault of a child Friday.
At approximately 11:15 a.m., Oct. 13, Oscar Hernandez-Castaneda, 57, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault (intimidation) following …
Unused pipeline supports will soon be removed from the Platte River near Fremont in an effort to prevent future ice jams.
Shopko Optical is coming to Fremont.
NORFOLK – Fremont’s Ansley Giesselmann wrapped up her stellar freshman campaign with a +9, 81, to move up nine spots on the second day of the …