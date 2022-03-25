5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $525,000

Lisa Ritter, M: 402-612-2413, lisa@omahare.com, www.RittersSellHomes.com - SHOWINGS START THU 3/24. This gorgeous PREINSPECTED walkout ranch is wonderfully suited for entertaining and holds strong potential for comfortable multi generation living. Come on in to find a fabulous open floor plan, beautiful finishes, tasteful décor, and a spacious kitchen with a large pantry and convenient desk area for easy organization. You will love the soaring ceilings, the abundant natural light and the enormous deck that runs from the kitchen to the primary suite. Downstairs you will find a huge rec room with wet bar, theater area with included projector and screen, 2 bedrooms, a 3rd flex room, plentiful storage and cozy second fireplace. Updates in 2021 include new roof, new carpet, water heater, and 4 new windows. Fire Ridge offers luxurious amenities that include a community center with pool, tennis, and workout facilities. It is just a short distance to the Dodge Expressway and shopping and dinin