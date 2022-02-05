5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $535,000

Jim Morrison, M: 402-669-3021, jim.morrison@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Fantastic Vencil Homes custom 2 story plan. This is not your typical new construction 2 story home.....Bonus features in this open floor plan include a two story great room/ hearth room, 4 BRs on the 2nd level plus a loft area, 5th bedroom on the main level, oversized 3 car garage and a walk thru pantry. This plan offers all the finishes that you would expect: granite/quartz countertops, custom birch cabinets, drop zone, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, and a large covered patio. The 2nd level offers a sprawling owner's suite with a walk-in shower, dual vanities, deep soaker tub, and a huge walk-in closet. All this on a corner lot in the Westbury Farms subdivision in the popular Elkhorn school district. Approximate completion is late May 2022. Still plenty of time to make selections. Pictures are of similar home.