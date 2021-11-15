 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $546,000

  • Updated
Anousone Souvannasoth, M: 402-617-2240, anousonerealestate@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Don't want to deal with building delays? This BEAUTIFUL two-year-old, move-in ready home is awaiting you. This ranch style home has a spacious open layout and sits on a large corner lot of over half an acre, with plenty of room to create your dream oasis. The home is equipped with several additional upgrades including a Geothermal system to keep utility costs low, attractive landscaping across the lot, and a basement with 10' ceilings, a wet bar to entertain all your guests, and an oversized storage room with ample space for a fitness area. You don't want to miss out on this one!

