5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $550,000

You Have Arrived! Stunning Elkhorn ranch backing to Pacific Pointe Park. You will love the beautiful finishes throughout this open floorplan with 12' ceilings. 3 bedrooms on the main. Walkout lower level features a spacious family room & rec area with wetbar and 2 additional bedrooms. Tons of storage. Enjoy amazing views from the 16 x 20 deck. Private treed backyard. This in an incredible home that is so warm & inviting, perfect for the entertainer. Numerous updates including new roof, paint, carpet, appliances and newer HVAC. Welcome Home!