Tonya Allen, M: 402-578-2150, tonya.allen@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Showings start Oct 7th. Why wait to build when you can have this beautifully updated ranch home in Andresen Meadows. The home has all new interior paint, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main floor, high-end designer light fixtures in every room, new carpet, built-in cabinets and gorgeous window treatments. The kitchen has white cabinets, large island, pantry and gas range. The basement boosts a huge lower level family room along with a ($30k) Priority Fitness workout room with all the equipment staying with the home! The backyard has a new oversized deck with pergola that leads to the stamped concrete patio on flat lot with fully fenced yard. You will love the GEOthermal system for low utility bills. Fantastic location in the Elkhorn school district.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $550,000
