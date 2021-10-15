 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $550,000

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $550,000

Tonya Allen, M: 402-578-2150, tonya.allen@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Showings start Oct 7th. Why wait to build when you can have this beautifully updated ranch home in Andresen Meadows. The home has all new interior paint, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main floor, high-end designer light fixtures in every room, new carpet, built-in cabinets and gorgeous window treatments. The kitchen has white cabinets, large island, pantry and gas range. The basement boosts a huge lower level family room along with a ($30k) Priority Fitness workout room with all the equipment staying with the home! The backyard has a new oversized deck with pergola that leads to the stamped concrete patio on flat lot with fully fenced yard. You will love the GEOthermal system for low utility bills. Fantastic location in the Elkhorn school district.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fremonter faces assault charge

Fremonter faces assault charge

At approximately 5 p.m., Oct. 4, Catarino De La Cruz Solis, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child, five counts…

Man faces DUI charge

Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 11:50 p.m., Oct. 9, Andres Gomez-Lopez, 28, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alco…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News