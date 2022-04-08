5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $550,000

Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - Stunning 5 bed 2 story home in Elkhorn. This home boasts beautiful modern finishes throughout. The main floor features spacious great room which is open to the kitchen & dinette area adorned with floor to ceiling windows. The kitchen boasts beautiful white cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, wood flooring & a huge walk-in pantry + drop zone with built in lockers. The primary bedroom has walk-in tile shower, dual sinks & spacious closet with custom shelves. 3 additional spacious bedrooms located upstairs with full bathroom. The finished LL offers additional room to entertain with bar and rec room + 5th bed & 3/4 bath. The backyard offers tons of room to play including huge basketball court & patio with fire pit. Great location close to shopping and restaurants & is located in the Elkhorn North High School boundary.