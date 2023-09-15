Jim Morrison, M: 402-669-3021, jim.morrison@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Vencil Homes 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage ranch with a cozy covered patio. This open floor plan offers great space for entertaining with a center island kitchen open to the great room plus a 16' x 11' dining area. Standard features include custom birch cabinets, granite/quartz counter tops, and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. Don't miss the huge walk-in pantry, drop zone with built in lockers & a convenient desk area plus a main floor laundry. The primary suite offers a walk-in closet, dual vanities and a walk-in shower. In the finished lower level enjoy the full wet bar area, huge rec room space plus 2 additional bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. Approximate completion is late January 2024.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $567,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The investigation continues into a fatal accident that occurred early Saturday morning south of Fremont.
Make sure to vote for favorite athlete in this week's Athlete of the Week poll.
Less than one month ago, Matt Rhule said players who fumble "can't play for us." It rang true for Anthony Grant. Why not for Jeff Sims?
A Fremont teenager was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 9, after a fatal crash on South Ridge Road that caused the death of an 18-year-old student …
Matt Rhule didn't inherit a great Nebraska offense, but he didn't deal himself a better one with his offensive coordinator/quarterback combo e…