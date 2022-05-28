Becky Miralles, M: 402-708-6606, becky.miralles@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Open House 5/28 1-3pm. Looking for a move in ready 2 story home located in Blondo Ridges?! Here it is! Why wait for new construction? Paradise Homes open-concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Spacious 2 living spaces open into the kitchen with a walk-in pantry and an oversized island w/ seating and formal dining space. Office/Bedroom and powder bathroom on the main. Four bedrooms upstairs - two rooms are connected w/ a full jack-and-jill bathroom, one guest bedroom has its own full bathroom. Primary suite w/ ensuite features a double vanity, jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, and a huge closet! Large basement w/ egress windows can easily be finished! Lots of Extras in this home!! AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $574,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Time of Prayer for a local family is planned after an 18-year-old, recent Fremont High School graduate was involved in a car accident early Sunday.
Fremont Superintendent Mark Shepard posted a statement saying Madison Everitt "suffered a catastrophic brain injury" and will not recover. “This is a tragic loss for FHS, the school district and our community."
Keilan Schultz, 17, of Wymore, was pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday's crash. Billy O'Keefe Jr., 18, also of Wymore, was taken to Bryan Campus West in serious condition.
Fremont Police officers responded at 8:51 p.m. May 21 to the area of Military and Platte avenues for a female running into traffic.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 4:21 p.m. May 21 to the 100 block of East 12th Street for a disturbance.
OMAHA—One of the last things missing from Koa McIntyre’s resume at Bergan was secured Saturday at the Class C state track meet.
The Fremont Police patrol division located an unattended small child at about 7:56 a.m. May 20 near the intersection of Military Avenue and Gr…
The confiscated crappie and bluegill will ultimately feed the injured birds of prey at the Raptor Recovery Center.
She smeared friend's blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
11-year-old Miah Cerrillo shares chilling details of the events inside her fourth-grade classroom where a shooter killed her teachers and friends.