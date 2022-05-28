5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $574,900

Becky Miralles, M: 402-708-6606, becky.miralles@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Open House 5/28 1-3pm. Looking for a move in ready 2 story home located in Blondo Ridges?! Here it is! Why wait for new construction? Paradise Homes open-concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Spacious 2 living spaces open into the kitchen with a walk-in pantry and an oversized island w/ seating and formal dining space. Office/Bedroom and powder bathroom on the main. Four bedrooms upstairs - two rooms are connected w/ a full jack-and-jill bathroom, one guest bedroom has its own full bathroom. Primary suite w/ ensuite features a double vanity, jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, and a huge closet! Large basement w/ egress windows can easily be finished! Lots of Extras in this home!! AMA