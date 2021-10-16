Benjamin Heaston, M: 402-332-9728, ben.heaston@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Looking to move to Elkhorn and can't wait to build? No tricks with this 4 year young 5 bed, 3 bath Anne model from Hildy Homes with Maple cabinets, SS Appliances, Pella windows, quartz countertops, passive radon mitigation system, and other treats. Popular Elkhorn neighborhood and school district with easy access via Dodge to all of Omaha.Showings start Friday, 10/15 @ 10am. Home is occupied, please allow 2 hour notice for showings. Open Houses Saturday, 10/16, 3-5pm and Sunday, 10/17, 1-3pm.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,000
