 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,000

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,000

Benjamin Heaston, M: 402-332-9728, ben.heaston@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Looking to move to Elkhorn and can't wait to build? No tricks with this 4 year young 5 bed, 3 bath Anne model from Hildy Homes with Maple cabinets, SS Appliances, Pella windows, quartz countertops, passive radon mitigation system, and other treats. Popular Elkhorn neighborhood and school district with easy access via Dodge to all of Omaha.Showings start Friday, 10/15 @ 10am. Home is occupied, please allow 2 hour notice for showings. Open Houses Saturday, 10/16, 3-5pm and Sunday, 10/17, 1-3pm.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces DUI charge

Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 11:50 p.m., Oct. 9, Andres Gomez-Lopez, 28, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alco…

Man faces assault charge

Man faces assault charge

At approximately 11 p.m., Oct. 13, Lucio Miranda Gomez, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturban…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News