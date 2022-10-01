5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,000

Deb Ellis, M: 402-706-1003, deb.ellis8@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Open 12-1 pm ZERO ENTRY - WEST FACING Stunning Executive Ranch Home w/5 CAR GARAGE w/radiant HEATED garage floor! Looking for a home that offers luxury and space? Do you love a tripped-out garage that is usable ALL YEAR long?!! Check out this amazing property located in Indian Pointe Landing! This sprawling home features 2,738 finished square ft above grade, 5 bedrooms that are versatile if you need a work-at-home space, a spacious primary with a spa-like bath, another full bath, plus ½ bath for guests. Tremendous kitchen, tons of oversized cabinets, 12 ft center island, quartz countertops, solid surface through the entire home, large tile & LVP, wonderful entry w/decorative art or wall design niche, HUGE living room w/great natural light, 6’ contemporary floor to ceiling fireplace w/custom Canadian marble, also featured on the entire front, no costs or quality was spared here. Covered deck, huge concrete pou