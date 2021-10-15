5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,000

Sallie Elliott, M: 402-630-5953, salliemelliott@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sallie.elliott - Looking for peace and serenity at the end of the day? Why wait to build when you can enjoy this 5 bed 5 bath walkout 2 story that backs to green space and trees. Tons of natural light, spacious open floor plan. Kitchen has quartz counters, large island, ss appliances, wonderful walk-in pantry. You will love bonus “office” off the kitchen either for work or school. Cozy great room with stunning stone fireplace. Primary suite has large vanity, tub and walk in shower, walk in closet for tons of storage. Convenient upstairs laundry, jack and jill bedroom plus an on-suite bed and bath. Enjoy the wonderful light and bright walkout basement with wet bar with refrigerator, 3/4 bath and bedroom. Large patio space overlooks flat back yard and green space. Close to Elkhorn schools, shopping, dining and easy access to Dodge expressway.