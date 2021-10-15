 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,000

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,000

Sallie Elliott, M: 402-630-5953, salliemelliott@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sallie.elliott - Looking for peace and serenity at the end of the day? Why wait to build when you can enjoy this 5 bed 5 bath walkout 2 story that backs to green space and trees. Tons of natural light, spacious open floor plan. Kitchen has quartz counters, large island, ss appliances, wonderful walk-in pantry. You will love bonus “office” off the kitchen either for work or school. Cozy great room with stunning stone fireplace. Primary suite has large vanity, tub and walk in shower, walk in closet for tons of storage. Convenient upstairs laundry, jack and jill bedroom plus an on-suite bed and bath. Enjoy the wonderful light and bright walkout basement with wet bar with refrigerator, 3/4 bath and bedroom. Large patio space overlooks flat back yard and green space. Close to Elkhorn schools, shopping, dining and easy access to Dodge expressway.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fremonter faces assault charge

Fremonter faces assault charge

At approximately 5 p.m., Oct. 4, Catarino De La Cruz Solis, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child, five counts…

Man faces DUI charge

Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 11:50 p.m., Oct. 9, Andres Gomez-Lopez, 28, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alco…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News