Welcome to this stunning Elkhorn home! Spacious and well-maintained, this 4-bed, 4-bath property is perfect for families or anyone looking for extra space. Enjoy a bright and open living room with large windows, modern kitchen with granite countertops and large center island, and a cozy fireplace in the family room. Upstairs, a spacious master suite with private bath and walk-in closet, plus 3 additional bedrooms and full bath. Outdoors, a backyard with a covered patio. Convenient location near schools, parks, and shopping. Note that the backyard is not private. Don't miss out on this dream home - schedule a private showing today!