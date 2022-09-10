 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $585,000

Deb Ellis, M: 402-706-1003, deb.ellis8@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - WEST FACING Stunning Executive Ranch Home w/5 CAR GARAGE w/radiantHEATED garage floor! Looking for a home that offers luxury and space? Doyou love a tripped-out garage that is usable ALL YEAR long?!! The wait is over!Check out this amazing property located in Indian Pointe Landing! This sprawlinghome features 2,738 finished square ft above grade, 5 bedrooms that are versatile if you need a work-at-home space, a spacious primary with a spa-like bath, anotherfull bath, plus ½ bath for guests. Tremendous kitchen, tons of oversized cabinets,10 ft center island, quartz countertops, solid surface through the entire home, largetile & LVP, wonderful entry w/decorative art or wall design niche, HUGE livingroom w/great natural light, 6’ contemporary floor to ceiling fireplace w/customCanadian marble, also featured on the entire front, no costs or quality wasspared here. Covered deck, huge concrete poured saferoom located

