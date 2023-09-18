Aubrey Hess, M: 402-312-7796, hello@aubreyhess.com, www.aubreyhess.com - Only occasionally does a home like this become available. Originally built by Ramm Construction, this 1-owner, walk out ranch backs to trees & expansive greenspace where wildlife can be seen in all seasons beyond the flat, fully-fenced yard. Pulling up, a curved driveway & covered porch lined w/ perennials greet you. Inside, a great room fireplace is the focal point, flanked by a wall of windows – from floor to soaring, vaulted ceiling. Smartly-designed open-concept main level splits massive primary bedroom from 2nd & 3rd bedrooms, which are connected by a jack-n-jill bath. All appliances included along w/ washer & dryer in the main floor laundry. Upgraded, high-tread carpet leads you to the walk-out basement, featuring custom cabinetry in the wet bar, electric fireplace, & ¾ bath w/ the most polished of finishes, design tile, & extended floating vanity. 2 additional bedrooms add to the lower level w/ picture wind