Nic Luhrs, M: 402-980-0248, nic.luhrs@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Model Home Not For Sale. Colony Custom Homes proudly presents the Aksarben floor plan. This price includes a fully finished walk-out basement. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage. Upstairs you will find a split ranch floor plan with private primary suite away from additional bedrooms. Primary suite features large walk-in shower and large walk-in closet which connects to the laundry room. Open floor plan with lots of natural light coming in. The walk-out basement has a fireplace and a bar plus two additional bedrooms, 3/4 bath and a bonus room. Base price of this home with no finish in the basement, flat lot and $60,000 lot allowance is $422,000.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $590,100
