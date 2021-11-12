 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $590,100

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $590,100

Nic Luhrs, M: 402-980-0248, nic.luhrs@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Model Home Not For Sale. Colony Custom Homes proudly presents the Aksarben floor plan. This price includes a fully finished walk-out basement. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage. Upstairs you will find a split ranch floor plan with private primary suite away from additional bedrooms. Primary suite features large walk-in shower and large walk-in closet which connects to the laundry room. Open floor plan with lots of natural light coming in. The walk-out basement has a fireplace and a bar plus two additional bedrooms, 3/4 bath and a bonus room. Base price of this home with no finish in the basement, flat lot and $60,000 lot allowance is $422,000.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman arrested after accident

Woman arrested after accident

At approximately 4:20 p.m., Nov. 5, Sandra E. Loock, 63, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol …

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 7, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct af…

Arrest follows vehicle collision

Arrest follows vehicle collision

At approximately 11:15 a.m., Nov. 8, Ricardo J. Velasquez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license follow…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 8 a.m., Nov. 8, Thomas K. Ter, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traff…

Traffic stop leads to arrest

Traffic stop leads to arrest

At approximately 2:05 a.m., Nov. 7, Roxana V. Corcho, 22, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license follow…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News