5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $594,500

Rich Edwards, M: 402-320-7424, Rich.Edwards@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/rich.edwards - Better than New 5 Bed 5 Bath 2 Story on a large corner lot in sought after Indian Pointe Neighborhood! Easy access to everything! Each of the 4 upstairs bedrooms have adjoining baths a rare find in this price range, plus a 5th main floor bedroom, perfect for an office or an In-law Suite. The gourmet kitchen boasts a large island, dining area & huge walk in pantry, quarts countertops & stainless steel appliances. French doors to dining room or flex area. Living area with custom built-ins, shelves & ceiling treatment & cozy gas fireplace. Fully finished lower level perfect for home theatre, exercise & bonus areas. Large private covered patio. Custom blinds. Beautiful custom landscaping. Sprinkler, Security & Soft Water systems. Neighborhood Pool & Clubhouse on the way!! Please confirm school info