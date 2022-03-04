Jamal Rahmanzai, M: 402-237-9309, jamal.rahmanzai@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Why wait to build when this Dream Home is calling?! This home will stop you in your tracks -it has everything you can possibly want! Each room greets you with beautiful ambience, lots of windows & opens to the gourmet kitchen with a large center island, induction cook top, convection microwave, walk in pantry, dining area & tons of cabinet space. Upstairs you'll find a perfect layout for kids and adults wanting a playroom or home office space. Outside is a fantastic area for entertaining with a gorgeous patio, natural gas fire-pit, gas grill hookup & extensive landscaping, and a privacy fence, and Full-home security with indoor and outdoor cameras. The basement is a staycation dream featuring sauna and steam room, also a spacious kitchenette. Great location in the heart of a popular & rapidly growing area!
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Speaking to Glen and Nancy Ellis is nothing short of a boost of energy.
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said the Dodge County Attorney’s Office had not yet been formally requested to file charges against the teacher, but that a law enforcement investigation was ongoing.
Ty Hallberg's overtime heroics capped off a historic season for Fremont hockey.
“Nothing better, it can’t get better than that. This is the best feeling I’ve ever felt in the world right now.”
Fremont won it's third-straight district crown Tuesday with a win over Kearney while Taylor McCabe added another milestone to her already illustrious high school resume.
Summer Bojanski's early offense helped lift Bergan out of a scoring rut and into the state tournament for a fifth-straight year.
Midland is moving on from Oliver Drake as their head coach of the men’s basketball program.
Over the last decade running Woodcliff Restaurant, Brooke Goracke said she's served those who have lived in the lakefront community for more t…
When Army Specialist Nate Ingebritson boarded a bus 10 years ago that would take him from Texas to Nebraska, he knew he was leaving behind som…
Daniel B. Rasmussen