Todd+ Brenda Young, M: 402-657-5667, tyounghomes@msn.com, hometeamyoung.com - Introducing the Oakly 3 by Paradise Homes! This spacious 2-story plan features over 2,800 of finished square feet, 5 bedrooms, and 4 bathrooms. This home sits on a large corner lot in one of Omaha’s most desired neighborhoods, Indian Pointe. The kitchen is every chef’s dream with plenty of storage, soft close drawers, quartz countertops, and custom cabinets. The primary suite has a grand en suite with a free standing tub, double sinks, and tile walk in shower. This is one you don’t want to miss! Completion around March 2023. Proposed lake a swimming pool in subdivision. Pictures comparable to home being built.