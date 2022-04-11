5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $599,000

Tom Meyers, M: 402-431-2668, tom@tommeyers.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Situated on Sandstone’s 4th fairway in sought-after Stone Creek, Welcome Home to this beautifully maintained 4500+ sq. ft. 5 bed/5bath 2-story walkout in the Bennington School District. Designed with comfort and entertaining in mind, this open concept home features a grand 2-story entrance, formal dining room with built-ins, lovely kitchen with granite countertops, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, & walk-in pantry, beautiful gathering room, and home office on the main floor. Perfect for entertaining outdoors, enjoy the view from your composite, covered deck while you BBQ for friends and family. The basement amenities complete this beautiful home with abundant space for entertaining, a wet bar, refrigerator, conventional and microwave ovens, and flex room. Exit through the walkout to your fully fenced backyard, perfect for lawn games or the landscaping enthusiast. The tandem, 3+ car garage gives