5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $599,000

TJ Jackson, M: 402-618-3526, tj@jacksongroupomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tj.jackson - WOW!! This is an absolutely INCREDIBLE BETTER-THAN-NEW stunning home! From the moment you pull up, you will fall in love with the fantastic curb appeal. Step inside and you will adore all the gorgeous custom touches throughout this beautiful home. The open floor plan is fantastic and tons of natural light beam into the main floor. The lower level is an entertainers dream with wet bar, island, huge rec room, fireplace, 2 bedrooms, full bath and tons of storage space. Simply put, this is a MUST SEE home!!

