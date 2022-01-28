 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $599,500

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $599,500

Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - New construction walkout ranch loaded with upgrades, Located on a quiet street and with a finished basement! The ranch plan has a modern farmhouse vibe throughout with the staircase placed in back of the home creating an unique floorplan. Vaulted ceiling w/stone fireplace and wood mantel in the family room. REAL wood floors in family room extend into kitchen creating a warm feel against the all-white cabinets. The kitchen appliance package includes a gas range plus a main floor wine/beverage fridge! Quartz in kitchen w/large walk-in pantry. Wall of windows brings in tons of natural light & covered deck w/maintenance-free decking. Huge closet & walk-in tiled shower make the primary suite feel spa-like. 3 bedrooms on main level. Fun patterns on the laundry & guest bathroom floors. Finished basement includes a rec room w/wet bar & island, bedroom, bathroom &walkout patio. This house is a tr

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two face drug charges

Two face drug charges

Two local residents face drug charges after Fremont Police were called to the 3000 block of Dawn Drive about a man yelling and screaming.

Capt. Jamie Meyer retires

Capt. Jamie Meyer retires

As fire burned in the theater, Jamie Meyer stood ready with the hose while a fellow firefighter broke out a window in the door.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News