5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $600,000

Marie Bartlett, M: 402-843-8870, marie.bartlett@kwelite.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Where to begin! Stunning one owner 2 story home in desirable Windgate Ranch II. Complete with open floor plan & that extra attention to detail make this home look like something straight out of a magazine. Sky high ceilings & elegant staircase greets you. Kitchen showcases island, hood vent & gas cook-top, & huge walk-in pantry! Living room has beautiful stone fireplace that makes a great focal point. Drop zone/mud room area off of the garage. Possible 5th bdrm on main level or keep as an office. The abundance of windows make having bright, natural light easy! 4 bedrooms on 2nd level with 3 of them having their own bath. Primary suite features gorgeous tray ceiling & adjoining office/sitting area. Extra large ensuite full bath w/ dual vanities, walk in tiled shower, & huge walk-in closet. Laundry conveniently located on same level as bdrms. Backyard is made for entertaining with the extended paved pa

Man faces weapon charges

Fremont Police reported that at approximately 1:15 a.m., Dec. 13, Cody A. Bayless, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while u…

Man faces drug charge

At approximately 10:15 a.m. Dec. 11, Allen J. Farrand, 34, of Fremont was arrested for two outstanding arrest warrants after officers responde…

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 1 p.m., Dec. 10, Charles H. Coffield, 27, of Fremont was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants after an officer had con…

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 9:15 a.m., Dec. 10, Adam L. Doty, 43, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a t…

