Marie Bartlett, M: 402-843-8870, marie.bartlett@kwelite.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Where to begin! Stunning one owner 2 story home in desirable Windgate Ranch II. Complete with open floor plan & that extra attention to detail make this home look like something straight out of a magazine. Sky high ceilings & elegant staircase greets you. Kitchen showcases island, hood vent & gas cook-top, & huge walk-in pantry! Living room has beautiful stone fireplace that makes a great focal point. Drop zone/mud room area off of the garage. Possible 5th bdrm on main level or keep as an office. The abundance of windows make having bright, natural light easy! 4 bedrooms on 2nd level with 3 of them having their own bath. Primary suite features gorgeous tray ceiling & adjoining office/sitting area. Extra large ensuite full bath w/ dual vanities, walk in tiled shower, & huge walk-in closet. Laundry conveniently located on same level as bdrms. Backyard is made for entertaining with the extended paved pa
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department has announced the names of two people killed in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday morning.
Two people died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Saunders County.
A 65-year-old Fremont man was found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and possession of burglar’s tools in connection with a burglar…
Fremont Police reported that at approximately 1:15 a.m., Dec. 13, Cody A. Bayless, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while u…
At approximately 10:15 a.m. Dec. 11, Allen J. Farrand, 34, of Fremont was arrested for two outstanding arrest warrants after officers responde…
“I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done. I have no excuse. No reason for what happened,” he said. “I wish there was something I could to do to take it back.”
At approximately 1 p.m., Dec. 10, Charles H. Coffield, 27, of Fremont was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants after an officer had con…
'We're busier now than we've ever been': Methodist Fremont Health stretched thin by COVID-19 patients
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Methodist Fremont Health President and CEO Brett Richmond said the hospital is stretched thin.
At approximately 9:15 a.m., Dec. 10, Adam L. Doty, 43, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a t…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.