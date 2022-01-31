Scott Schaefer, M: 402-955-9095, scott.schaefer@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER! MOVE IN READY! HOME will “WOW” YOU! SMART HOME DEVICES! 2-Story 4BDR-A & 1BDR-B, 4BTH, 3Car extended side entry Garage with circular driveway. Custom home features Main: Roman columns bordering LIV/DIN, Office & Sunroom w/French doors. Duel Fireplace LIV/KIT sitting area, KIT with Island unit at bar height, Dinette, Granite C-Tops, Laundry. Second: The Master Suite has box ceiling w/Crown Molding, (2) HUGE WIC, Fireplace. Master Bath has His/Her Vanities, Whirlpool Tub, Shower, Linen Closet, Private Stool. 2nd-BDR has WIC leading to a private study or play room. Full-BTH W/Double-sink, private Shower/Stool area. Lower: Wet-Bar, Game Area, Enter.-TV Center, Computer RM, 5-BDR/Exercise RM, Office/Storage RM, FBTH, Walkout. Other Features: Lot on the Boulevard, landscaped berms, covered patio W/TV, custom open patio, maintenance free deck. Full Home RM Details See Associated Doc in M
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $600,000
-
- Updated
