5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $600,000

Why build and wait when this home has everything already waiting for you!! This custom high performance green home boasts an open layout with bedrooms 5 bedrooms / 4 bathrooms (3 full baths), and an office area on the main floor. Beautiful hardwood floors in a kitchen & dining with a large island with beautiful granite countertops and modern white cabinetry, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliance and you'll have plenty of space for cooking and hosting family gatherings! 2nd floor features has 4 spacious bedrooms, including the master with a walk-in closet, fully tiled walk-in shower, standalone tub & upstairs laundry area! The basement is fully finished with the additional 5 bedroom and you can walk-out to a spacious newly fenced in backyard! Less than minutes from interstate! Located in the highly desirable Elkhorn school district and zoned for the newest high school Elkhorn North! This home has it all! Don't miss your chance to make this home yours, schedule your showing today!