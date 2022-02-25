 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $605,000

Jamal Rahmanzai, M: 402-237-9309, jamal.rahmanzai@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Why wait to build when this Dream Home is calling?! This home will stop you in your tracks -it has everything you can possibly want! Each room greets you with beautiful ambience, lots of windows & opens to the gourmet kitchen with a large center island, induction cook top, convection microwave, walk in pantry, dining area & tons of cabinet space. Upstairs you'll find a perfect layout for kids and adults wanting a playroom or home office space. Outside is a fantastic area for entertaining with a gorgeous patio, natural gas fire-pit, gas grill hookup & extensive landscaping, and a privacy fence, and Full-home security with indoor and outdoor cameras. The basement is a staycation dream featuring sauna and steam room, also a spacious kitchenette. Great location in the heart of a popular & rapidly growing area!

