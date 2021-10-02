5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $610,000

Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - New construction walkout ranch loaded with upgrades, Located on a quiet street and with a finished basement! The ranch plan has a modern farmhouse vibe throughout with the staircase placed in back of the home creating an unique floorplan. Vaulted ceiling w/stone fireplace and wood mantel in the family room. REAL wood floors in family room extend into kitchen creating a warm feel against the all-white cabinets. The kitchen appliance package includes a gas range plus a main floor wine/beverage fridge! Quartz in kitchen w/large walk-in pantry. Wall of windows brings in tons of natural light & covered deck w/maintenance-free decking. Huge closet & walk-in tiled shower make the primary suite feel spa-like. 3 bedrooms on main level. Fun patterns on the laundry & guest bathroom floors. Finished basement includes a rec room w/wet bar & island, bedroom, bathroom &walkout patio. This house is a true stand