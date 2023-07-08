Jenny Hamlin, M: 402-415-8111, Jenny.Hamlin@bhhsamb.com, https://www.omahahomesgroup.com - Nearly new with all the extras, this gorgeous Two Story has an incredible view with no back neighbors and a fully landscaped and fenced yard. Recently finished walkout lower level with walk-up wet bar, rec room, fifth bedroom and 3/4 bath. The main floor is open and flexible with a huge pantry and bonus room off the drop zone for extra storage or an office. Beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops, center island, gas range and access to covered deck. Four bedrooms are on the second level, as well as the laundry room and ample storage. Elkhorn North schools and close access to services, restaurants and shopping! This home is a dream!