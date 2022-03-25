 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $610,625

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $610,625

Jenn Haeg, M: 402-885-3145, jenn.haeg@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Woodland Homes 2 story floor plan; Cabernet II Cape Cod Elevation features board and batten siding, big windows, and a covered wraparound porch. Enter this spacious home and you are greeted by an open floor plan and huge windows over looking a large flat backyard and covered patio. A chefs kitchen with nearly 9 foot island and a walk in pantry. A large drop zone & mudroom off the garage. Upstairs a large primary suite and sitting room with fireplace with oversized bathroom and walk in closet. 3 more bedrooms on the 2nd floor 2 with a shared full Jack and Jill bath, and a 4th with a private 3/4 bath! This home is under construction. Price subject to change. Photos of similar home.

