Jenn Haeg, M: 402-885-3145, jenn.haeg@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Woodland Homes 2 story floor plan; Cabernet II Cape Cod Elevation features board and batten siding, big windows, and a covered wraparound porch. Enter this spacious home and you are greeted by an open floor plan and huge windows over looking a large flat backyard and covered patio. A chefs kitchen with nearly 9 foot island and a walk in pantry. A large drop zone & mudroom off the garage. Upstairs a large primary suite and sitting room with fireplace with oversized bathroom and walk in closet. 3 more bedrooms on the 2nd floor 2 with a shared full Jack and Jill bath, and a 4th with a private 3/4 bath! This home is under construction. Price subject to change. Photos of similar home.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $610,625
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a former North Bend Central elementary instructor to contact the off…
Bird flu had previously been found in several wild geese and a mixed backyard flock in Merrick County, but its discovery in a commercial poultry operation ups the stakes.
The Fremont Police Department was advised of a possible impaired driver traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 30 from Arlington at about 11:30 a…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Ninth Street on March 18 in reference to a trespassing complaint.
PLATTSMOUTH – Larry Bleach has delivered thousands of smiles to people from his spot on the basketball court during his 48-year officiating career.
In interviews with the game warden, Florida hunters said that they’d paid Darryl W. Futch up to $7,000 each to join him in the Nebraska Panhandle to shoot a deer.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street at about 11:34 p.m. March 23 in reference to a trespassing complaint.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at about 9:05 a.m. March 19 in the 700 block of North H Street.