Becky Miralles, M: 402-708-6606, becky.miralles@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Why bother w/ new construction when you can simply move into this 2 year young 5 bed, 3 bath Ranch style home!? From the gorgeous floors to the oversized windows in the spacious living room w/ cozy fireplace this home is sure to please! The kitchen is the perfect entertaining space & features an x-large island to gather around. Off the kitchen, there is a covered deck to enjoy your morning coffee. Generously sized primary suite w/ ensuite bathroom that features double sinks and a walk-in shower. The large walk-in closet is connected to the laundry room, which provides convenience and efficiency. The ginormous walkout basement is an entertainers dream complete with a wet bar & a huge rec area perfect for movie nights or watching the big game. The basement also boasts a flex room that can be used as an office, gym, or playroom. The yard is fully fenced & backs to green space providing privacy. Water s