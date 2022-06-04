Sherri & Ron Burkle, M: 402-670-0912, sherriburkle@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sherri.burkle - Stunning west facing custom ranch by Showcase Homes in desirable Elkhorn View Estates! Walk into this showstopper and be impressed with all the custom details, beautiful front room with stone to ceiling fireplace. Bookcases and 9ft ceiling. Gorgeous chefs kitchen features birch cabinets, SS appliances, large island, granite counter tops, double oven, gas cook top, hidden walk in pantry. Maple hardwood floors in kitchen through LR. Drop zone. Huge 3 car size load garage (3,631 and 2 car side is 36in deep which would actually fit 4 small cars, single garage 1,300sqft) Awesome basement w/ wetbar, 2 bedrooms and bath. Sculptured tray ceilings in LR and primary BR. Lots of storage! Hardon Kardon surround sound system and American Heritage pool table included!! (a $5000 value). You will be wowed by this home!
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $620,000
