TJ Jackson, M: 402-618-3526, tj@jacksongroupomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tj.jackson - This is the one! True 5 bedroom, 5 bath, WALKOUT 2 story in Elkhorn School District. Tons of square footage in all the spaces you need and want it!! Let's start with this 4 car is really almost a 5 car at 1040 sq ft! And you can not get this kind of space at this price anymore. All generous size bedrooms, ALL with WALK-IN CLOSETS. Main floor has an open concept with WOOD FLOORS throughout. Main floor has lots of natural light, spacious but cozy family room, eat in kitchen and two additional flex rooms, for an office or dining or your decide. This home is super flexible for whatever your needs are. The 2nd floor has that ever popular & envied 3rd bathroom! YAY. Now who gets it? Primary suite is super roomy & has that true Primary bath you want. Walkout Lower level is perfect for large gatherings, a place for the kids, or a place for you to just get away! Large Rec Room, wetbar, office, 5th bed, 3/4 bath
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $625,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Public Schools (FPS) recently announced LaVonna Emanuel, principal at Fremont Middle School, is resigning. The assistant principal at …
Midland is moving on from Oliver Drake as their head coach of the men’s basketball program.
Over the last decade running Woodcliff Restaurant, Brooke Goracke said she's served those who have lived in the lakefront community for more t…
Fremont won it's third-straight district crown Tuesday with a win over Kearney while Taylor McCabe added another milestone to her already illustrious high school resume.
When Army Specialist Nate Ingebritson boarded a bus 10 years ago that would take him from Texas to Nebraska, he knew he was leaving behind som…
Jim Kjeldgaard slept on the couch overnight at Fremont Municipal Airport to make sure pilots got much-needed fuel to rescue people during the …
Going to Mel’s Diner is like walking into nostalgia you can feel.
PLATTSMOUTH – Another political leader has come forward to endorse Robert Sorenson as the next sheriff for Cass County.
Daniel B. Rasmussen
Severe storms were expected for 50 million people in the Mid-South and the Midwest this weekend, especially damaging winds. Get the latest.