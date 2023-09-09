Kristen Wehner Jacobsen, M: 402-672-7701, kwjacobsen@npdodge.com, https://www.KWJacobsen.com - Meet The Harney by H3 Custom Homes. Impressive from the moment you pull in the drive, natural elements of wood & stone harmonize in a striking curb appeal. Entering off the garage lands you in a mud room with access to either the laundry room or kitchen. If you’re arms are full of groceries, bypass the kitchen & access the walk-in pantry through the laundry room. Once in the kitchen, prepare & enjoy meals in a high-quality environment with plenty of space & island overlooking the great room. A fireplace gives the room the perfect mood with LV plank floors, towering tray ceilings & natural light from large windows. The primary suite has tray ceilings & bath with a custom shower & double vanity. The great room provides entry to the lower level along a horizontal banister, so you have a seamless view of the backyard through an oversized window. Once downstairs, the entertaining possibilities are