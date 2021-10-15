5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $625,000

Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - New Construction ranch in culdesac! This home has a large open main level w/vaulted ceilings & a modern farmhouse vibe. Whitecabinet kitchen w/quartz countertops, gas range, double ovens + extra beverage/wine fridge. Tons of natural light looking out ontoExtra large covered deck w/very private fireplace. Peaceful backyard views & the covered deck area is like its own serene private space.Real hardwood floors in family room &kitchen. Primary bedroom on one side of the home which also has vaulted ceilings & TWO walk in closets w/large walk in shower. Laundry room is accessible from primary closet! Two additional bedrooms on other side of home, both w/fantastic closets &easy bathroom access. Finished basement w/large wet bar & island plus &family room w/fireplace perfect for entertaining! 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom &theater room. Photos are of previously completed home with similar finishes but