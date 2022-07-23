Juliana Trout, M: 402-690-7212, jtrout@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Immaculate Five Fountains walkout ranch with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The home was built in 2018 and it has been beautifully designed and decorated. The large open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features a walk-in pantry, quartz countertops and a large island. Experience the peaceful master suite which includes a large walk in closet with custom storage. The 3rd bedroom on the main floor offers an abundance of natural light which would make for the perfect office space. The spacious basement boasts a large family room and an additional bonus media room as well as 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. The large walkout lot overlooks the reserve and offers privacy and a tranquil atmosphere. The extra large 3 car garage has all of your storage needs covered. Schedule your showings today.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $630,000
