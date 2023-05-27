Natalie Kovar, M: 402-431-2104, natalie@nat-ko.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This home in the Blondo Ridges is a must see! A 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom ranch-style home w/ a fully finished walk-out design & a mid-century modern aesthetic which is quite appealing. The stunning features of the home include architectural details & interior finishes that embody the mid-century modern design style. The inclusion of a 3-car garage provides ample space for parking & storage. Additionally, the fact that it is a newer construction build from 2018 confirms that the home has modern amenities, energy-efficient features, & updated systems. Overall, this combination of features & design elements make this a highly desirable home.Modern landscaping transforms this backyard into a stylish & functional entertainment outdoor space. The concrete slabs incorporated into this design are a sleek & contemporary choice. Included is a beautiful modern fire pit for everyone to enjoy on those cool evenings. The fac