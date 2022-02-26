5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $649,000

Matt Beers, M: 402-681-5420, beers.team@bhhsamb.com, https://www.beersteam.com - With interest rates on the rise, new homes taking over a year to build and the lack of good lots to build on... yeah, this is your chance! Incredible, high sitting, walkout lot with a flat backyard just begging for your pool/oasis designs. Unique floor plan with soaring cathedral ceilings through the main level. High end luxury vinyl plank floors for easy living. Soft close everywhere (cab doors and drawers and... oh yes, toilets too!) Huge dining space leads to Massive 20x12 covered composite deck that will give you breathtaking sunset views. And the basement... whoa! Massive Rec room and bar, and a theatre you should charge for entry! Just add popcorn and you've got movie night on lockdown. All this in the exclusive Andresen Meadows Estates. Come a get it...quick! AMA