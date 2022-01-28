 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $649,000

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $649,000

Nico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Prepare to be amazed by this like new W/O Ranch located in Manchester Ridge! Step inside and enjoy the beautiful hard wood floors, vaulted ceilings, linear gas fireplace and no backyard neighbors. Spacious eat-in kitchen is a chef's dream with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry w/auto lights. Fall in love with the beauty of nature from your Trex composite deck on your treed lot. Elegant primary BA offers a bubbler bathtub, spa like shower and an oversized walk-in closet. Finished LL will not disappoint with a wood burning fireplace, family room and custom wet bar. Exterior offers TV & cable hookup, a garden area below the backyard retaining wall and aluminum fencing. Don’t overlook the 3+ car garage with epoxy flooring, surround sound and projector. Other property features include Pella Windows, a doggy door, generous storage and wheelchair accessibility througho

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two face drug charges

Two face drug charges

Two local residents face drug charges after Fremont Police were called to the 3000 block of Dawn Drive about a man yelling and screaming.

Capt. Jamie Meyer retires

Capt. Jamie Meyer retires

As fire burned in the theater, Jamie Meyer stood ready with the hose while a fellow firefighter broke out a window in the door.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News