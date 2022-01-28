Nico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Prepare to be amazed by this like new W/O Ranch located in Manchester Ridge! Step inside and enjoy the beautiful hard wood floors, vaulted ceilings, linear gas fireplace and no backyard neighbors. Spacious eat-in kitchen is a chef's dream with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry w/auto lights. Fall in love with the beauty of nature from your Trex composite deck on your treed lot. Elegant primary BA offers a bubbler bathtub, spa like shower and an oversized walk-in closet. Finished LL will not disappoint with a wood burning fireplace, family room and custom wet bar. Exterior offers TV & cable hookup, a garden area below the backyard retaining wall and aluminum fencing. Don’t overlook the 3+ car garage with epoxy flooring, surround sound and projector. Other property features include Pella Windows, a doggy door, generous storage and wheelchair accessibility througho
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $649,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After years of preparation and a move of location, Fremont's first brewery finally opened with its ribbon-cutting last week.
A Cedar Bluffs Public Schools student was admitted to Children’s Hospital in Omaha recently due to COVID while Fremont Public and Archbishop B…
Two local residents face drug charges after Fremont Police were called to the 3000 block of Dawn Drive about a man yelling and screaming.
Even living in Chichihualco, a small city in the south Mexican state of Guerrero, Jose Ortiz said he's always known business, mostly through h…
As fire burned in the theater, Jamie Meyer stood ready with the hose while a fellow firefighter broke out a window in the door.
A Fremont man was arrested for disturbing the peace on Jan. 26.
ELMWOOD – A 35-year-old Lincoln man, Kyle Wainwright, was identified on Monday morning as the victim in a single-vehicle fatality accident nea…
Fremont Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon some changes to its COVID-19 protocols.
PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s football program will have a familiar face as its new leader when the Blue Devils take the field in 2022.
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Wednesday to appoint Chief Deputy Robert Reynolds to the role of interim sheriff.