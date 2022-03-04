5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $649,900

Grace Wanninger, M: 402-881-6989, grace.wanninger@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - SHOWINGS START THURSDAY 3/3. Welcome into this absolutely stunning 2 story walk-out home located in Blondo Ridges! The open-concept floor plan provides an airy feel on all three floors with an abundance of natural light in each room. Spacious living area opens into the kitchen with a walk-in pantry and an oversized island with breakfast bar seating. Pocket office and a powder bathroom are both conveniently located right off of the kitchen! Four bedrooms upstairs - two rooms are connected with a full jack-and-jill bathroom, one guest bedroom has its own full bathroom, and last but not least... the primary suite! The primary ensuite features an oversized double vanity, a jacuzzi tub, a beautiful walk-in shower, and a huge closet with storage galore! Prepare to entertain in the lower level... Hang out in the bar area, watch the game on the couch, play a game of ping-pong, and so much more! Step outsid